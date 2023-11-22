Georgia builds the longest tunnel in republic

22 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia

Georgia is implementing a project to build the longest tunnel in the country. The tunnel will be a part of the East-West international highway.

The Georgian authorities are implementing a project to build the longest tunnel in the republic. Its total length is over 1,500 meters. The route will pass through the Rikotskiy Pass and will be integrated to the East-West international highway. The head of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Irakli Karseladze, says that for the moment, the main part of the work has already been completed.

“Most of the lining work of the new tunnel has been completed, the covering will be installed, the installation of engineering and electrical networks will be completed. Then the tunnel will open to traffic,”

- Irakli Karseladze said.