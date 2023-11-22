Construction of new section of North-South ITC kicks off

22 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, Dagestan road services launched the construction of a federal highway bypassing Khasavyurt, which will become part of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Dagestan road workers have begun construction of a federal highway bypassing Khasavyurt, which will begin on the border with Chechnya and will become part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, Magomed Tagirov, Deputy Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of the region said.

“Construction of a section of the highway bypassing the city of Khasavyurt has begun. It involves the construction of a four-lane roadway. The project includes transport interchanges at different levels, capital bridges and overpasses,”

- Magomed Tagirov said.