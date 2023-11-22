Nor fireworks neither public events in Stavropol for 2024 New Year

22 Nov. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Stavropol, the 2024 New Year will be celebrated without fireworks and public events. There are no plans to buy new Year's decorations: the last year’s decorations will create a festive mood.

This year, the New Year celebration in Stavropol will not be the same as before. Mayor Ivan Ulyanchenko spoke about the changes.

According to him, the New Year holidays will be held without fireworks. There will be no traditional public events.

“The city will also refuse to purchase new art objects and decoration elements. On the eve of 2024, Stavropol will be decorated using illumination and art objects from past years,”

– the mayor informed.