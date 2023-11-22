Grozny becomes leader in quality of life in Russia

22 Nov. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The capital of Chechnya, Grozny, is recognized as a leader in quality of life in two categories. The prize was awarded by the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Grozny was among the winners of the Financial University Award for achievements in the quality of life. The head of the Chechen Republic spoke about the achievement.

“Grozny became 2nd after Moscow in the category “Leader in Quality of Life” and the winner in the category “Leader in Assessing the Quality of Work of City Authorities” of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation award in the field of quality of life,”

- Ramzan Kadyrov said.

He clarified that the awards had already been presented. The ceremony took place in Moscow with the participation of the head of the city, Khas-Magomed Kadyrov.