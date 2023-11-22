Head of Uzbekistan to visit Azerbaijan

22 Nov. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will arrive in Azerbaijan on a working visit. He will take part in the SPECA summit, which is taking place in Baku. The visit is scheduled for November 23-24.

The head of the republic will take part in the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) that kicked off on November 21 in Baku.

The UN program for the Economies of Central Asia was established in March 1998. Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are the members of SPECA.

This year, SPECA is chaired by Azerbaijan.