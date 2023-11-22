Russia, Türkiye representatives discuss conflict in Middle East

22 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation held a meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Russia. The parties discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the situation in Syria.

Deputy head of Russian diplomacy Mikhail Bogdanov held negotiations with the Turkish Ambassador in Moscow Tanju Bilgic, the press service of the Russian department reports.

The parties discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The diplomats emphasized the need to join forces for a settlement and the inadmissibility of escalation.

In addition, they touched upon the situation around Syria. According to the Foreign Ministry, Bogdanov and Bilgic confirmed the commitment of Russia and Türkiye to resolve this problem, including within the framework of the Astana format.