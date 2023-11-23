People dead in vehicle explosion at Niagara Falls' border bridge

23 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on the border between the United States and Canada has been closed after a vehicle explosion.

According to the Niagara Falls mayor’s office, the incident involved a vehicle. It is specified that the explosion was in the U.S. section of the bridge.

The two people who were inside the vehicle are dead. It is specified that the border officer suffered minor injuries.

FBI is probing the vehicle explosion as an attempted terrorist attack, but no traces of explosives or explosive devices have been found after a primary survey of the car blast site.