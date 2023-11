23 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 14,532 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, the press service of the enclave’s authorities reported.

The victims include about 6,000 children and approximately 4,000 women. At least 35,000 people have been injured.

Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days.