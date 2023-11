23 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Eighty-two more Russian nationals and their family members have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"As of the evening of November 22, as many as 82 compatriots and their families crossed the Rafah checkpoint," the statement reads.

The minisry added that now they are heading for Cairo, Egypt, where the ministry organized a crisis management center.