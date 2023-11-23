Azerbaijan to develop green energy concept for liberated territories

23 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A green energy strategy for Azerbaijan's liberated territories from Armenian occupation has been created in collaboration with a Japanese corporation, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev said.

"It is expected that by the end of 2027, 1,870 MW of green energy will be integrated into the country's energy system, resulting in a renewable energy share of 33 percent, which exceeds our target. To that end, reforms are being implemented in the country's energy sector," Samir Valiyev said.

He said that renewable energy capacity accounts for 1,688 MW, or around 20% of total power generation in Azerbaijan. According to the deputy minister, this figure is predicted to rise to 30% by 2030.