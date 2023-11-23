Armenia comments on refusal to participate in CSTO meetings

23 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan is not leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian National Assembly (parliament) speaker said, commenting on Armenian officials’ refusal to participate in CSTO events scheduled to be held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on November 23.

"Armenia has not made a decision to withdraw from the CSTO," the speaker said.

Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan announced earlier that he would not take part in the CSTO summit in Minsk. The country’s foreign and defense ministers also refused to participate in CSTO events.