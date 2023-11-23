UK: there would have not been peace without Azerbaijan

23 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty in Baku on November 23.

Docherty underlined that rich history of bilateral relations between the two countries is a source of pride.

According to the minister, the UK welcomes any efforts that contribute to ensuring regional peace and stability, adding they are proud of very important political, economic, trade and energy ties, which had existed for many years with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is not only an important energy supplier but also a key responsible country in the South Caucasus, there would have not been peace and security without Azerbaijan," Leo Docherty said.

The President of Azerbaijan hailed the high-level UK-Azerbaijan political relations and reiterated the importance of Leo Docherty’s visit in terms of exchanging views on the development of relations between the two countries.