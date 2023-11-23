Moscow to host Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum

23 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum will be held in Moscow in early December. It will be attended by state officials, as well as entrepreneurs.

Moscow wil host the 12th Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum on December 8, the press service of the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) reported.

The first Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum was held in 2009 on the initiative of the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. The last time it took place was in November last year as part of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Baku.