Azerbaijan and Russia increase trade turnover

23 Nov. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Based on the results of January-October 2023, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 20% compared to the same period last year. It amounted to $3.4 billion.

According to Sputnik Azerbaijan, at the same time, exports of goods from Azerbaijan to Russia amounted to $961 million. The increase amounted to 33.6%.

Azerbaijan imports $2.4 billion worth of goods from Russia, which is 15.5% more than a year earlier. The Russian Federation is now in second place among Azerbaijan's trading partners in the supply of goods and services. As for total imports from Azerbaijan, Russia is in fifth place, although it is the leader for ten months in exports of non-oil goods from Azerbaijan.

Exports of such Azerbaijani-made goods accounted for a third of all exports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan amounting to 33% or $881 million.