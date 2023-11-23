Armenia and Azerbaijan to discuss border delimitation

23 Nov. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan announced an imminent meeting of the commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

She noted that the upcoming meeting will take place on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 30. No other details are provided.

Earlier, Baku invited Yerevan to meet on the border of the two countries to discuss the peace process. Azerbaijan also called on Armenia "to avoid further delays".

According to the information, negotiations between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides will take place without mediators.