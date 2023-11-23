New Iranian manufacturers to join Russian market

23 Nov. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The delegation of the parliamentary friendship group between Russia and Iran, chaired by Ebrahim Rezaei, began an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, members of the delegation will hold meetings with representatives of the State Duma, the Federation Council and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Before the start of his visit to Russia, Ebrahim Rezaei said that the purpose of visiting the Russian capital was to continue the development of relations between the parliaments of the countries, as well as to discuss issues of economic cooperation.

According to him, Iran intends to increase supplies of products to the Russian market. First of all, Iranian manufacturers can replace Western enterprises that have left the Russian Federation. In addition to this, it is planned to expand the range of vegetables and fruits supplied to the Russian market, as well as aquaculture products.

Moreover, the agenda includes the prospects for the North-South corridor and the completion of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which will connect the existing railways of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.