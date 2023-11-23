Yerevan: No meetings of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs planned

23 Nov. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan have no plans to negotiate in the near future, the Deputy Armenian Foreign Minister said.

According to Mnatsakan Safaryan, there is "no information yet" about such a meeting.

The diplomat also said that he was thinking about the possibility of holding meetings with Azerbaijan without the participation of mediators. The Deputy Minister expressed the opinion that in some aspects it was necessary to have intermediaries.

Safaryan said that the future meeting of the delimitation commissions was the implementation of a constructive approach by Yerevan. The meeting would take place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.