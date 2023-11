23 Nov. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The commissions of Azerbaijan and Armenia on state border delimitation will hold their next meeting, the details were provided by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the press release distributed by the Ministry, the meeting will take place on November 30.It will be held in the border region between countries. The state commission will meet for the fifth time.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues of delimitation and border security.