Ilham Aliyev: OIC always supported Azerbaijan

23 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the fifth conference of labor ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In his speech, the Head of state thanked the organization for supporting Azerbaijan and condemning the occupation policy of Armenia.

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has always condemned the thirty-year aggression and occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and has constantly and consistently supported the just cause and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan both during the Second Karabakh war and in the post-war period",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled that Armenia had committed culturocide, ecocide and urbicide in the territories of Azerbaijan, and had also installed over a million mines. Aliyev emphasized that Yerevan had offended the feelings of all Muslims in the world by committing genocide against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

"The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the destruction and looting of Islamic historical and cultural monuments and shrines, and the desecration of mosques by Armenia in our previously occupied territories",

Ilham Aliyev said.