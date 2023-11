23 Nov. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today a new earthquake was registered in the east of Türkiye.

According to seismologists, the magnitude of the natural phenomenon was 5.3. Tremors occurred in the province of Malatya with the epicenter in the Battalgazi district. The hypocenter of the phenomenon was at a depth of 6.99 km.

There is no information about destruction and casualties.