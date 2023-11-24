President of Kazakhstan arrives in Baku

24 Nov. 9:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on Thursday evening.

The plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. In the Azerbaijani capital, Tokayev was greeted with a guard of honor, the flags of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were flying.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and other officials were waiting for Tokayev at the boarding stairs.

A summit of the leaders of the countries of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) will take place in Baku on Friday. In addition to Tokayev, the leaders of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Baku.