Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrive in Azerbaijan

24 Nov. 11:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of November 23, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan arrived in Baku on a working visit. The purpose of the trip is to participate in the SPECA summit (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia).

Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon arrived in the Azerbaijani capital from Belarus, where the CSTO summit was held yesterday.

Let us remind you that the SPECA program was established in the spring of 1998. Six countries are its participants: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.