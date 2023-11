24 Nov. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas is interested in a longer-term truce in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by one of his leaders.

Basem Naim stressed that Hamas wanted the truce, which would come into force on November 24 and would last for four days, to be extended, TASS reports.

"A humanitarian truce is our goal and we are working on it. God willing, [it will be extended], but it depends on the possibility of other hostages release",

Hamas representative said.