Russia calls on US to return to Iranian nuclear deal

24 Nov. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called on the United States and the E3 countries, which include the United Kingdom, Germany and France, to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We call on the United States and the European group, instead of trying to disrupt or interfere with the interaction between Iran and the IAEA, to focus their energy on the restoration of the JCPOA",

Mikhail Ulyanov said.

According to him, this in turn will create positive conditions for reciprocal steps from the Iranian side.