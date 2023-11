24 Nov. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held talks with the head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of Kazakhstan flew to Baku for the summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA).

Ilham Aliyev also met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.