Ilham Aliyev and Garibashvili discuss cooperation in economy

25 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili hailed the “centuries-old” neighbourly relations between their countries in a meeting held during the Economic Forum of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia in Baku.

Their meeting discussed the “strategic” cooperation in trade, economy, energy, transport and logistics, as well as prospects for development of the Middle Corridor - a transportation route network connecting China with Europe through the South Caucasus region - through modernisation of railways and expansion of ports and roads.

The meeting noted Azerbaijan was one of the “leading” trading partners of Georgia.

The construction of the East-West Highway in Georgia and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project were also among the discussed topics. The officials said the railway would become a part of the Europe-South Caucasus-Asia railway corridor in the future.