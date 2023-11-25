РУС ENG

Pashinyan: Russia is friendly country

Armenians continue considering Russia as a friendly country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an online questions and answers session with the citizens..

"In relations with friendly countries there are issues that need to be resolved. We are guided by this logic, and we hope and will do everything to ensure that our relations with the Russian Federation are built on the mutual respect and consideration of mutual interests, respect for sovereignty, and independence,' Pashinyan said.

