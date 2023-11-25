Azerbaijan celebrates Kalbajar City Day

25 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district from Armenian occupation on November 25.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia was forced to sign an act of surrender and leave the territory. In accordance with the tripartite Declaration signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces left the Kalbajar district on November 25, 2020. Thus, 147 settlements were liberated from occupation, including the city of Kalbajar.

In July 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree to designate the days of liberation of the occupied cities as the “City Day”. November 25 is solemnly celebrated as Kalbajar City Day.

The Armenian armed forces occupied the Kalbajar region on April 2, 1993, as a result more than 53,000 people fled their homes, 55 servicemen and over 500 civilians were killed, more than 300 were taken prisoner, and thousands were injured.