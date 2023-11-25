West Azerbaijan community urges Pashinyan to end racist policy

25 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to respect ethnic diversity and end racist policy.

"Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again attempted to undermine our right of return. The Armenian PM assessed the demands of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their home as a preparation for war. The prime minister of Armenia, a country that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan under the pretext of protecting the rights of Armenians in Garabagh, sees everything through the prism of his own beliefs," the statement reads.

The Western Azerbaijan Community stressed that, unlike Armenia, which pursues a mono-ethnic policy, the Azerbaijani state and society consider ethnic diversity a supreme value.