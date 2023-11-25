Russia and Türkiye discuss gas supplies and energy cooperation

25 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held talks with Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Ankara yesterday, the Russian government reported.

"The ministers discussed natural gas deliveries, along with cooperation in electrical and nuclear energy," the statement reads.

It was noted that the Deputy Prime Minister invited the Turkish minister to participate in the Russian Energy Week, scheduled for next autumn.