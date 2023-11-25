U.S. to ask Turkey to comply with anti-Russia sanctions

25 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A top U.S. Treasury official is set to visit Turkey next week for talks on U.S. sanctions against Russian entities and the activities of the Hamas radical group, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson is expected to meet his Turkish counterparts in his second visit to Ankara this year, the sources said.

Nelson will ask for Turkish compliance with unilateral U.S. sanctions against a number of Russian entities and Hamas’s financial activities, Bloomberg reported.

The US Treasury last month expanded a list of sanctioned individuals in Turkey that it said provided a front for Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.