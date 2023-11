25 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations, the Armenan Foreign Ministry reported.

"On November 25, a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement reads.

The protocol was signed in Abu Dhabi by Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE Karen Grigoryan and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angari.