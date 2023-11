25 Nov. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

On Saturday, the Upper Lars road was cleared of snow. Thus, the passage for heavy trucks was opened.

Today, the Upper Lars road was opened for trucks. According to information of the Georgian Department of Highways, the Gudauri-Kobi section became accessible after the road surface was cleared of snow.

The traffic is allowed through avalanche-proof tunnels.

The traffic police controls the situation.