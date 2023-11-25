ASAN xidmət center to be opened in Shusha

25 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The ASAN xidmət center will open in Shusha. Another centers will be opened in the liberated territories in the nearest future.

The ASAN xidmət center will start operating in Shusha in 2024, the Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovation under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN xidmət), Ulvi Mehdiyev said.

Currently, preparatory work is underway at the site where the center will be located.

“The first ASAN xidmət center in the liberated territories operates in the village of Agali, Zangilan district. Starting next year, the agency will start working in Shusha,”

– Ulvi Mehdiev said.

He further noted that in the future, the number of the new centers in the liberated territories will gradually increase.