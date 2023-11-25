Truce in Gaza may be extended

25 Nov. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: press service of the Israel Defense Forces

The four-day truce in the Gaza Strip may be extended for another two days, Egypt and the US inform.

According to the Egyptian authorities, they received signals from both Israel and Palestine that they were willing to extend the truce to release more hostages held by Hamas and prisoners held in Israel. The truce will also allow continuing the distribution of the humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

"Egypt has received positive signals from all parties regarding the extension of the truce period in the Gaza Strip,”

– the Egyptian TV channel Al Qahera News informs.

The truce might be extended by 2 days.

Today, the US President made a similar statement. Thus, answering questions from journalists, he noted that the four-day truce could last up to six days.

According to the Israeli media, a delegation from Qatar arrived in Israel to discuss the terms of extending the truce.