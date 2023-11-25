Iran, North Ossetia to trade grain, dried fruits

25 Nov. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

North Ossetia to trade grain with Iran. Iranian producers, in turn, will organize supplies of vegetables, fruits and dried fruits to the republic.

North Ossetia continues to increase cooperation with Iran in the field of agriculture. In particular, Iranian companies became interested in grain from the North Caucasus republic.

“The head of the Iranian Farnoush Trading, Mrs. Farnoush Mazafari, proposed a joint program with the government of North Ossetia to promote the republic’s grain crops to the Iranian market during the round table,”

– the press service of the North Ossetian State University named after. K. L. Khetagurov informs.