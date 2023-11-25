German President to visit Israel

25 Nov. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Germany will pay an official visit to Israel to hold talks with his Israeli counterpart.

The German President will visit Israel to meet with the President of Israel. The parties will discuss the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as the truce in Gaza.

Earlier, a four-day truce was declared on the territory of the Palestinian enclave. On Saturday, it became known that peace could last in the Palestinian enclave for two more days.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the Russian authorities will help all compatriots who are now in the Palestinian enclave.