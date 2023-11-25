Azerbaijani Army celebrates Kalbajar Day

25 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Army held ceremonial events on the occasion of the Day of the City of Kelbajar.

The city of Kelbajar celebrates city day. On this occasion, a solemn event was held in one of the units of the Azerbaijani army located in the Kalbajar district.

“The servicemen took a minute of silence to honor the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the sons of the Fatherland who gave their lives in the name of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played,”

– the press service of the Ministry of Defense informs.

The Kelbajar City Day is celebrated in every corner of the republic, including in the liberated territories.

The participants emphasized the importance of holding such events from the point of view of perpetuating the historical victory won in the Patriotic War.

The servicemen also stated that they are proud to serve in the Azerbaijani army, especially in units on the liberated territories.