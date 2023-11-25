Israel to remain in Gaza until last hostage released

25 Nov. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF will continue its anti-terrorism operation in Gaza until all hostages are released. The truce established in Gaza will not last long.

The head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense said that military operations in Gaza will continue until the Hamas terrorists release all the hostages. The minister emphasized that the negotiation process will take place amid the military operations.

“We cannot leave Gaza and stop the war until we return all the hostages, and there are many more,” – Yoav Galant said.

The head of the defense ministry recalled that the truce established in Gaza would not last long.