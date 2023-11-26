Turkish exports to Russia increased by 400%

26 Nov. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ankara estimated Turkish-Russian trade turnover in 2023.

"Last year, trade turnover between Russia and Türkiye reached a record $68 billion. This year, in monetary terms, exports from Türkiye could reach $11 billion and exports from Russia could amount to $46 billion. It's about $56 billion in total",

Head of the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye Ömer Bolat said.

The Minister also announced a multiple increase in exports to the Russian Federation: in Turkish lira, supplies to Russia increased by almost 400% over the year. Turkish imports from Russia increased by 260% in Russian rubles or 150% in lira.