Ex-head of Dagestan's book published

26 Nov. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first President of the Republic of Dagestan released his book entitled "Perestroika: rhetoric and reality". The presentation took place in Dagestan State University in Makhachkala.

It is planned to distribute the book to educational institutions and libraries of the republic. In this book the former head of the region analyzes the perestroika period and talks about its contradictions at that time.

In this work, he also dedicated a separate chapter to Dagestan. In total, 1 thousand copies have been published.

It should be added that Aliyev was President of the republic from 2006 to 2010.