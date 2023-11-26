Armenia enters top 5 whiskey suppliers to Russia

26 Nov. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia entered the list of main importers of whiskey to Russia for the first time. The country became fifth in the list of top five suppliers.

Exports of whiskey from Armenia to the Russian Federation increased 2.5 times in 2023. Over the nine months of this year, the volume of supplies from Armenia amounted to $5.6 million.

Armenia replaced Spain in the top five largest suppliers.

It is interesting that the main volume of supplies of the drink comes to the Russian Federation from countries far from winemaking. These countries are Latvia and Lithuania.

"Earlier, according to documents, imports went to Russia simply in transit through Latvia or Lithuania, now the final point is the Baltic states. From these countries the products are delivered to the Russian Federation. Therefore, for customs statistics, the sender is the Baltic countries. In fact, the logistics chain has not changed, the document management has changed a little",

President of Ladoga company Veniamin Grabar said.

Latvia re-exported $190.6 million worth of whiskey to the Russian Federation in January-September. In total, deliveries to Russia from different countries amounted to $262.5 million.

The top 5 suppliers also included:

Lithuania,

the UK,

France,

Armenia.

Over the year, exports from Latvia increased by more than six times, exports from Lithuania rose by nine times, Armenian exports rose by 2.5 times, and exports from France increased by 1.5 times. Among the top five, only the UK decreased supplies. They fell by 18%.

Spain, which dropped out of the leaders and dropped from third to seventh place, has reduced the supply of whiskey to the Russian market by 30%, RIA Novosti reports.