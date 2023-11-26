Sochi to host new BRICS film festival

26 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first international festival "KinoBravo" will take place in the Krasnodar region next year.

The jury will select the best films from the BRICS member countries and the organization's partner states. In addition to the competition, the program will include premiere screenings, retrospectives, and concerts. All film festival events will be free.

Krasnaya Polyana was chosen as the festival site. The event will take place from May 27 to June 2.

Residents and guests of the resort will be able to watch films created in Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa. These countries are the BRICS members at the moment. From January 1, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will also join the association.