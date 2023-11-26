Azerbaijani Pavilion at VDNKh celebrates its fourth anniversary

26 Nov. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four years ago, the Azerbaijani Pavilion opened after restoration at VDNKh in Moscow. During this time, more than 4 million people visited it and more than 40 events were held.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

"The Exhibition and Trade Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan, located in pavilion No. 14 "Computer technology and information science" (formerly "Azerbaijan SSR") at VDNKh, celebrates four years of work. It opened after restoration on November 23, 2019. More than 1 million people visit the pavilion every year",

the website of the mayor of Moscow says.

During this time, more than 40 different events were organized in the Azerbaijan pavilion, including concerts, art exhibitions, national holidays with tastings, and film screenings.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

Azerbaijan Pavilion

The building in the Stalinist eclectic style was built in 1939, the architects were S.A. Dadashev and M.A. Useynov.

The restoration of the building, located on the main alley of VDNKh, tarted in 2014 and took about five years. During this time, specialists carried out facade work, recreated fountains and two sculptures "Shepherd" and "Azerbaijani woman", which decorate the entrance group, restored unique wooden stained-glass windows of the shebeke and golden vines on the blue arch, and worked on the interior.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

Today, the pavilion houses a permanent exhibition dedicated to the culture and history of Azerbaijan; there is also an exhibition area, a presentation hall, a library combined with a reading room, and a sales office. In addition, in the Azerbaijani pavilion there is a cafe-teahouse for visitors, located in the greenhouse.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"