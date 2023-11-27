Kremlin: West attempts to destabilize situation in South Caucasus

27 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Certain Western countries are attempting to destabilize the situation around Karabakh and are openly struggling against Russia in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The spokesman noted that such struggle was with diplomatic masks worn sometime probably about three, four, five years ago. According to him, these masks were thrown off long ago at present and the struggle is head-on, with visors raised.

"The whole range of countries is indeed attempting to continue destabilizing situation around Karabakh, which by the way has already resulted in an official statement made by the Azerbaijani side that this number of countries could hardly claim any intermediary role anymore, because they had taken a one-sided position," Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) remains essential and Russia hopes that Armenia will resume full-fledged participation in it over time.