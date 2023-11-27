Hamas hands over Russian hostage to ICRC

27 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas has handed over a Russian hostage to representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Taher al-Nunu, a spokesman for Hamas said.

He said that Hamas has released aa hostage who has Russian citizenship in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that the hostage was handed over to the Red Cross not long ago.

"In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts and in recognition of Russia’s position in support of Palestine, Hams has released a hostage with Russian citizenship," the statement reads.

According to earlier reports, Hamas held two Russian nationals.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt.

A four-day ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip from 8:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24.