Erdogan and Raisi agree on Gaza

Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue joint efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the office of the Turkish president said on Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.
It was noted tha the sides discussed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and steps that could be made to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region.
"The Turkish president stressed the need for a unified position of the Islamic world, especially Turkey and Iran, against Israel’s atrocities in the Palestinian territories. President Erdogan said that Iran and Turkey will continue joint efforts to make the truce permanent and achieve lasting peace," the statement reads.