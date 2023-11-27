Erdogan and Raisi agree on Gaza

27 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey and Iran have agreed to continue joint efforts to establish a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the office of the Turkish president said on Sunday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s phone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

It was noted tha the sides discussed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and steps that could be made to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region.