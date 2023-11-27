Storm hits southern Russia - what happened?

27 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Around 500,000 Crimea residents are facing power outage due to the stormy weather, the advisor to Crimea’s head said.

He mentioned the Chernomorsky, Saksky, Belogorsky, Simferopolsky, Oktyabrsky, Bakhchisaraisky, Leninsky regions of the peninsula among those that were hit the hardest.

According to the head of Alushta’s administration, the Alushta-Simferopol highway is off the line.

A gale warning was issued in Crimea earlier for November 25-27 due to heavy rains and stormy winds of up to 40 meters a second. Some 200 people were evacuated from their homes in Yevpatoria. Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that a crisis center had been set up due to deterioration of weather conditions.

Ten Sochi-bound flights have been directed to Mineralnye Vody yesterday due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

According to weather forecasts. Heavy rains and gale winds are expected in Kuban until November 27. A gale warning was issued.

The Belize-flagged bulk carrier Blue Shark has run ashore in the area of the Vityazevo settlement near Anapa, the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) reported.

"The Belize-flagged bulk carrier Blue Shark has run ashore in a severe storm in the area of the Vityazevo settlement near Anapa’s shore. The captain of the vessel has said that 21 crewmembers, Syrian, Indian and Egyptian nationals are aboard. Marine rescuers together with the Russian Emergencies Ministry are drafting the emergency recovery operation plan," the report said.

The vessel was in the seaport of Taman where barley was being loaded to be further delivered to Egypt. The bulk carrier berthed after receiving a near gale warning, whereas overnight into Monday it broke its moorings in high winds and waves. Later it drifted shoreward, after which it ran ashore.