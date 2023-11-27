Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers to meet in Baku

27 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye - Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Juansher Burchuladze and Yasar Guler will be held in Baku today.

Türkiye's Guler has already arrived in Baku yesterday, while Burchuladze arrived today.

The ministers will talk about the future of military and defense cooperation between the three countries, as well as joint exercises and other matters.

The meetings, which will be held in bilateral and trilateral formats, will discuss a number of issues that will contribute to regional security.

The last meeting in a similar format was held in Türkiye's Kars in February, 2023.