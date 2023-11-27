Georgia prepares celebrating EU candidate status

27 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili pledged to host “public celebration” of the anticipated approval by the European Council of the EU membership candidate status to the country next month.

Accordng to the PM, the event, which will be held on December 14 or 15, would be a “celebration of joint work” and “historic victory” of the country, its citizens and the Government.

"We want to hold a public national celebration - a victory celebration and a concert”, Garibashvili said.

He added that the Government would approve the action plan aimed to meet one of the conditions outlined by the European Commission last year for granting Georgia the EU candidate status.

On November 8, the European Commission issued the recommendation for the European Council to grant Georgia the status, with the latter’s decision expected in December.